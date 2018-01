Jan 16 (Reuters) - PINAR SUT:

* GETS INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE EFFECTIVE IN 22.11.2017 – 22.11.2020

* INCENTIVE CERTIFICATE WORTH FIXED INVESTMENT AMOUNT 169.0 MILLION LIRA , $31.2 MILLION IMPORTED MACHINE AND EQUIPMENT AND 50 EMPLOYMENT

* CERTIFICATE INCLUDES EXEMPTION OF CUSTOMS DUTY AND VAT, 55 PERCENT TAX DISCOUNT, 15 PERCENT INVESTMENT CONTRIBUTION RATE, 2 YEAR EMPLOYER SHARE PREMIUM SUPPORT