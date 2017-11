Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pine Care Group Ltd:

* Resolved to declare a second interim dividend of HK0.84 cent per ordinary share​

* HY ‍total revenue HK$86.6 million versus HK$89.6 million​

* HY profit attributable to equity holders of co HK$11.0 million versus HK$14.2 million