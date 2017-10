Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd :

* Says 9-months net profit RMB66.32 billion, up 17.4 percent‍​

* Says 9-months gross written premiums RMB471.77 billion versus RMB359.35 billion

* Says quarterly profit attributable RMB22.89 billion versus RMB15.73 billion; quarterly net earned premium RMB123.27 billion versus RMB97.03 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)