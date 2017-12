Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment Inc:

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT - DISCUSSIONS ‍ON POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH PENN NATIONAL ​MAY OR MAY NOT LEAD TO ANY DEAL