BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment Says If Deal Terminated By Either Party, Co To Pay Fixed Expense Reimbursement Of $30 Mln To Penn National ‍​

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Penn National Gaming Inc:

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT-IF DEAL TERMINATED BY EITHER PARTY UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES,CO TO PAY FIXED EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENT OF $30.0 MILLION TO PENN NATIONAL ‍​

* PINNACLE - ‍IF DEAL TERMINATED BECAUSE PENN SHAREHOLDERS FAIL TO APPROVE SHARE ISSUANCE, PENN TO PAY FIXED EXPENSE REIMBURSEMENT OF $60.0 MILLION TO CO

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT SAYS CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY PENN A TERMINATION FEE OF $60.0 MILLION, IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES - SEC FILING

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT SAYS PENN TO PAY CO A TERMINATION FEE EQUAL TO $125.0 MILLION IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES