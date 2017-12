BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment Says ‍On Dec 11, Amended Some Employment Agreements With CEO Anthony Sanfilippo, CFO Carlos Ruisanchez, Others

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment Inc:

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT - ‍ON DEC 11, ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SOME EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENTS WITH CEO ANTHONY M. SANFILIPPO, CFO CARLOS A. RUISANCHEZ, OTHERS

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT - ‍PURSUANT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT AMENDMENTS, BEGINNING JAN 1, 2018, SANFILIPPO WILL EARN ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $1.5 MILLION

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT SAYS ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS, BEGINNING JAN 1, 2018, RUISANCHEZ TO EARN ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $950,000​ - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2iV89WA) Further company coverage: