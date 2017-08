Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.49‍​

* Pinnacle West Capital plans to issue 2017 guidance after final decision by Arizona Corporation Commission in Arizona Public Service Co's pending rate review‍​

* Pinnacle West Capital Corp qtrly operating revenue $944.6 million versus $915.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $930.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S