BRIEF-Pioneer Food Says Group Turnover Decreased By 2.4% For Qtr Ended Dec 2017​

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd:

* ‍TOTAL VOLUMES ARE 5.2% HIGHER (4.6% EXCLUDING NIGERIA) WHILE GROUP TURNOVER HAS DECREASED BY 2.4% FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED 31 DEC 2017​

* ‍REVENUE FROM GROUP‘S INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS, INCLUDING SOUTH AFRICAN EXPORTS, GREW BY A PLEASING 19.5% FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 2017​

* ‍SOUTH AFRICAN REVENUE DECLINED BY 5.2% LARGELY DUE TO SALES PRICE DEFLATION IN SOFT COMMODITIES​ FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)