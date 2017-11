BRIEF-Pioneer Foods says to acquire full ownership of Heinz Foods SA​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd:

* ‍ACQUISITION OF OUTSTANDING 50.1% IN ITS JOINT VENTURE, FROM HEINZ FOODS SA PROPRIETARY LIMITED, A SUBSIDIARY OF KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY.​

* ‍HEINZ FOODS SA WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PIONEER FOODS.​

* CO WILL ENTER INTO A 2 -YEAR AGREEMENT WITH KRAFT HEINZ PURSUANT TO WHICH THEY WILL MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTE HEINZ TOMATO KETCHUP PRODUCTS​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q1 OF 2018, PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL.​

* ‍PIONEER FOODS WILL ALSO DISTRIBUTE HP & LEA PERRINS PRODUCTS AND CERTAIN OTHER KRAFT HEINZ PRODUCTS.​