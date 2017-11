Nov 28 (Reuters) - Pioneer Global Group Ltd:

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK1.50 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY HK$277.8 MILLION VERSUS HK$235.1 MILLION

* HY ‍TURNOVER CO AND SUBSIDIARIES HK$130.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$156.3 MILLION