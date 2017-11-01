BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Co reports Q3 loss per share $0.13

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co
* Pioneer natural resources company reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co says adjusted results for Q3 were earnings of $80 million after tax, or $0.48 per diluted share.
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co says company’s capital budget for 2017 is being increased from $2.7 billion to $2.75 billion
* In Q3 production of 276 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), up 17 MBOEPD compared to Q2 2017
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co says Q4 production costs are expected to average $7.50 per BOE to $9.50 per BOE
* Q4 production is forecasted to average 292 MBOEPD to 302 MBOEPD
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $1.46 billion versus $1.19 billion
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $1.46 billion versus $1.19 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S