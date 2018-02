Feb 7 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS WILL KEEP 20 RIGS IN PERMIAN THIS YEAR

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS INDUSTRY INFLATION OF 10 TO 15 PERCENT FOR THE YEAR

* CEO SAYS WILL INCLUDE SHAREHOLDER RETURNS METRICS IN EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN FOR 2018

* CEO SAYS Q1 PRODUCTION DOWN BY 6,000 BOE/D DUE TO COLD WEATHER IN JANUARY