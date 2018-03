March 2 (Reuters) - PIONEER PROPERTY GROUP ASA :

* ACQUISITION OF NINE PROPERTIES IN FINLAND

* TOTAL PROPERTY VALUE OF MEUR 25.7 WITH ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME OF MEUR 1.6

* ‍PROPERTIES HAVE BEEN ACQUIRED FROM COR GROUP OY AND CORDIS OY​

* ‍LEASE CONTRACTS ARE TRIPLE-NET CONTRACTS WITH AVERAGE LENGTH OF THIRTEEN YEARS PLUS FIVE-YEAR OPTIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)