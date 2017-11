BRIEF-PIP buys UK public-partnership interests from Aberdeen for $530 mln

Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* PENSIONS INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM TO ACQUIRE INTERESTS IN 10 UK PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP PROJECTS FOR “JUST OVER 400 MILLION STG” ($533.72 MILLION)

* PENSIONS INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM ACQUIRES PPP PROJECTS FROM ABERDEEN UK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

* PENSIONS INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM SAYS HAS EXCEEDED INITIAL FUNDING OBJECTIVE, RAISING NEARLY 750 MILLION STG FROM 7 PENSION SCHEMES

* LATEST PORTFOLIO IS FOR SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS, PREVIOUS INVESTMENTS INCLUDE SOLAR ENERGY, WIND TURBINES, STAKE IN FERRY COMPANY

* ($1 = 0.7495 pounds) (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)