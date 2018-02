BRIEF-Piper Jaffray Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.80

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Piper Jaffray Companies:

* REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80

* Q4 REVENUE OF $236.1 MILLION WERE UP 6% YEAROVER- YEAR.

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.45, REVENUE VIEW $204.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY GAAP NET REVENUES $236.08 MILLION VERSUS $222.5 MILLION

* AUM WAS $7.3 BILLION AT THE END OF Q4 2017, COMPARED TO $8.7 BILLION IN THE YEAR-AGO PERIOD AND $7.6 BILLION AT END OF Q3 2017

* PIPER JAFFRAY SAYS DECLINE IN AUM SEQUENTIALLY IS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NET CLIENT OUTFLOWS IN BOTH EQUITY AND MLP PRODUCT OFFERINGS

* PIPER JAFFRAY SAYS NEW TAX LAW RESULTED IN ONE-TIME NON-CASH WRITE-OFF OF $54.2 MILLION AS CO REMEASURED DTA BASED ON LOWER ENACTED RATE IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: