BRIEF-Piper Jaffray says it will be required to record a noncash impairment charge

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Piper Jaffray Companies
* Piper Jaffray Companies- on September 25, 2017, co concluded that it will be required to record a noncash impairment charge - SEC filing
* Piper Jaffray Companies - identified goodwill impairment indicators in Q3 of fiscal year ending Dec 31, necessitating a full impairment testing of goodwill
* Piper Jaffray Companies - company estimates that impairment charge will be in range of $100.0 to $114.4 million on a pre-tax basis