Nov 23 (Reuters) - PIQUADRO SPA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 46.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 34.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FY 2017/2018 TURNOVER TO BE CLOSE TO EUR 100 MILLION WITH CONSOLIDATION OF THE BRIDGE‍​

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO RECORD GROWING INDUSTRIAL MARGINS IF EURO-USD RATIO REMAINS ALIGNED WITH H1