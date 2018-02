Feb 12 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd:

* APPROVED PROPOSAL TO INITIATE TRANSFER OF CERTAIN ASSETS, LIABILITIES FORMING PART OF CO‘S FINANCIAL SERVICES UNIT TO PIRAMAL FINANCE ‍​

* DEAL FOR FOR UP TO 19.10 BILLION RUPEES‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2EChK0G Further company coverage: