BRIEF-Piramal Group sanctions 4 bln rupees loan for AIPL Group's commercial projects

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd:

* Has sanctioned 4 billion rupees loan for AIPL Group’s commercial projects Source text: [Piramal Group has sanctioned an INR 400 crore loan against AIPL groups commercial assets including AIPL Joy Central which will be the Groups marquee commercial mixed use project located in Sector 65, Gurgaon just off Golf Course Extension Road. The project will be spread over 4 acres and will comprise commercial and retail development along with a multiplex.] Further company coverage: