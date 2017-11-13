FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Piramal Group sanctions 4 bln rupees loan for AIPL Group's commercial projects
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
Health
New BP range means half of Americans have hypertension
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 13, 2017 / 7:59 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Piramal Group sanctions 4 bln rupees loan for AIPL Group's commercial projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd:

* Has sanctioned 4 billion rupees loan for AIPL Group’s commercial projects Source text: [Piramal Group has sanctioned an INR 400 crore loan against AIPL groups commercial assets including AIPL Joy Central which will be the Groups marquee commercial mixed use project located in Sector 65, Gurgaon just off Golf Course Extension Road. The project will be spread over 4 acres and will comprise commercial and retail development along with a multiplex.] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.