March 9 (Reuters) - PIRELLI & C SPA:

* TO FULLY BUY BACK BOND “PIRELLI INTERNATIONAL PLC €600,000,000 1.750 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 18 NOVEMBER 2019”

* REIMBURSEMENT FOR EACH NOTE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 EURO WILL BE AT PRICE OF 1,031.15 EURO

* 5.85 EURO PER NOTE AS INTEREST ACCRUED FROM NOV 18, 2017 UNTIL MARCH 20, 2018 WILL BE ADDED