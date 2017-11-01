FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pitney Bowes Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
November 1, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Pitney Bowes Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc

* Pitney Bowes announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 revenue $843 million versus I/B/E/S view $831.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.38 to $1.46

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 5 percent

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍lowering its annual guidance range for adjusted EPS and free cash flow​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍increasing its annual revenue guidance range to reflect Newgistics acquisition​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍announcing a $200 million spend reduction program over next 2 years​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍for FY 2017 revenue, on a constant currency basis, to be in range of 3 percent to 5 percent growth, when compared to 2016​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍for full year 2017 free cash flow to be in range of $350 million to $380 million​

* Pitney Bowes Inc - ‍has initiated a review of strategic alternatives for company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
