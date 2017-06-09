FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Pivot Technology Solutions names interim CFO
June 9, 2017

BRIEF-Pivot Technology Solutions names interim CFO

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Pivot Technology Solutions Inc:

* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc names interim chief financial officer

* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc - appointed David Toews, an experienced public company executive as its interim chief financial officer

* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc - ‍david Toews succeeds Brian Kyle following a transitionary period that began on may 9, 2017​

* Pivot technology solutions inc - most recently, Toews was CFO at nightingale Informatix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

