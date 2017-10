Oct 23 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* ‍PIXIUM VISION ESTABLISHES AN EQUITY LINE FINANCING WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX​

* ‍KEPLER CHEUVREUX GAVE A FULL AND FIRM COMMITMENT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 2,000,000 SHARES​

* ‍SHARES REPRESENT AN ISSUED CAPITAL OF EUR 6.2 M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)