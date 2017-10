Oct 19 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA

* PIXIUM VISION RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR FIRST-IN-HUMAN CLINICAL TRIAL OF PRIMA, ITS MINIATURIZED SUB-RETINAL IMPLANT

* ‍RECEIVES AUTHORIZATION FROM ANSM TO START FEASIBILITY CLINICAL STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED DRY-AMD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)