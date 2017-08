June 13 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* PIXIUM VISION ADVANCES IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA FOR A FEASIBILITY STUDY WITH ITS PRIMA SYSTEM FOR DRY-AMD

* ‍CLINICAL EVALUATION OF PRIMA BEING ASSESSED FOR EARLY FEASIBILITY STUDY PROGRAM IN US​

* ‍EARLY FEASIBILITY STUDY MAY BE PURSUED FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM ADVANCED DRY AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION​

* AIMS FOR CLINICAL FEASIBILITY STUDY IN HUMAN WITHIN 2017​