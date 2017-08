Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp:

* Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 same store sales rose 1.6 percent

* Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp - ‍fully-diluted basic EPS for quarter increased 1.9% to $0.212 per share​

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.218

* Qtrly ‍system sales from 751 restaurants in royalty pool increased 1.7% to $134.6 million​