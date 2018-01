Jan 29 (Reuters) - Pjt Partners:

* COMMITTEE ‍APPOINTED PJT PARTNERS AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR, LATHAM & WATKINS AS LEGAL ADVISOR; COMMENCED DISCUSSIONS WITH STEINHOFF EUROPE ​

* ‍STEINHOFF NOTEHOLDERS FORM COMMITTEE AND MANDATE PJT PARTNERS AND LATHAM WATKINS AS ADVISORS​

* ‍CERTAIN NOTEHOLDERS HOLDING ABOUT 35% IN OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES HAVE FORMED COMMITTEE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: