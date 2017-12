Nov 30 (Reuters) - PLAN OPTIK AG:

* ADJUSTS FORECAST FOR FY‍​

* NOW EXPECTS REVENUE ON THE LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR AND A SLIGHT INCREASE IN EBIT FOR FY

* PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED INCREASE IN SALES IN THE LOWER END OF 5-10 PERCENT RANGE AND SIMILIAR GROWTH IN EBIT FOR FY