BRIEF-Planet Fitness reports Q2 $0.16

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Planet Fitness Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue rose 17.3 percent to $107.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.76 to $0.78

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $409 million to $415 million

* Sees 2017 system-wide same store sales growth in 8 pct to 9 pct range

* Planet fitness inc qtrly system-wide same stores sales increased 9.0 pct

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $102.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $412.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: