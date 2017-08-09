FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Planet Payment announces exploration of strategic alternatives
August 9, 2017 / 1:17 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Planet Payment announces exploration of strategic alternatives

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Planet Payment Inc-

* Update: Planet Payment announces exploration of strategic alternatives

* Planet Payment says ‍board commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value​

* Planet Payment-‍strategic alternatives could include sale of co, merger or continuing to execute on co's stand-alone business plan​ among others

* Planet Payment Inc - ‍not set a timetable for the process nor has co made any decisions related to any specific strategic alternatives​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

