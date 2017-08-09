BRIEF-Planet Payment announces exploration of strategic alternatives

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Planet Payment Inc-
* Update: Planet Payment announces exploration of strategic alternatives
* Planet Payment says board commenced a process to explore and evaluate potential strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value
* Planet Payment-strategic alternatives could include sale of co, merger or continuing to execute on co’s stand-alone business plan among others
* Planet Payment Inc - not set a timetable for the process nor has co made any decisions related to any specific strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: