13 days ago
BRIEF-Plantronics Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
July 27, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Plantronics Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc

* Plantronics announces first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue $203.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 net revenues of $200 million to $210 million

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.47 to $0.57

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61 to $0.71

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 GAAP operating income of $23 million to $28 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.28, revenue view $885.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

