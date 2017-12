Dec 13 (Reuters) -

* PLASTIC OMNIUM SAYS SEES 2017 SALES AT 8 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 6.9 BILLION IN 2016

* PLASTIC OMNIUM SAYS SEES GROUP PROFITABILITY EXCEEDING THE 9 PERCENT OPERATING MARGIN OF 2016

* PLASTIC OMNIUM FORECASTS SALES OF 10 BILLION EUROS IN 2021

* PLASTIC OMNIUM SEES INCREASED PROFIT MARGIN OVER 2017-2021 PERIOD AS WELL AS FREE CASH FLOW ABOVE 1 BILLION EUROS (Reporting by Richard Lough)