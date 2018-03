March 1 (Reuters) - Plastoform Holdings Ltd:

* ‍TAN TIEN HIN WINSTON APPOINTED AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​

* ‍TSE KIN MAN RELINQUISHED ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND ASSUME ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍CHIU KWONG FAI RELINQUISHED ROLE AS DEPUTY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND ASSUME ROLE OF DEPUTY CEO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: