BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Posts Q4 Loss Of $0.49 Per Share

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp:

* ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.49

* NET SALES ON A REPORTED BASIS FOR Q4 WERE $1.1 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER THE PRIOR FOURTH QUARTER PERIOD

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018 IN THE RANGE OF $870 MILLION TO $900 MILLION

* THE TAX REFORM RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME U.S. GAAP TAX BENEFIT OF $46 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $978.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S