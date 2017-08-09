BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.21

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp:

* Platform specialty products corporation announces second quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.21

* Q2 sales $941 million versus I/B/E/S view $933.3 million

* Platform specialty products corp - ‍increasing low-end of full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Platform specialty products corp - ‍new range of $810 million to $830 million for full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: