BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Sees 2018 Capex Of About $100 Mln

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp:

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $860 MILLION TO $890 MILLION

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP - REAFFIRMS ITS 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $810 MILLION TO $830 MILLION

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP - SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION