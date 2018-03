BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals announces Hanwa Co. Ltd. to join Waterberg Joint Venture

March 9 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES DIVERSIFIED JAPANESE TRADING COMPANY HANWA CO. LTD. TO JOIN WATERBERG JOINT VENTURE

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS -‍IMPALA PLATINUM PAID $30 MILLION FOR A 15% INTEREST IN WATERBERG PROJECT INCLUDING A RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL FOR CONCENTRATE OFFTAKE​

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS - ‍JAPAN OIL, GAS AND METALS NATIONAL CORP AND HANWA SIGNED MOU TO TRANSFER PART OF JOGMEC’S INTEREST IN WATERBERG JV

* ‍WINNER OF BIDDING WAS HANWA, AND JOGMEC WILL NOW START NEGOTIATION ON TERMS OF TRANSFER WITH HANWA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: