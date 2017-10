Oct 20 (Reuters) - PLATZER:

* ANOTHER GREEN GUARANTEED ISSUE VIA SVENSK FASTIGHETSFINANSIERING AB (SFF)​

* ‍SFF HAS ISSUED SEK 274 MILLION AT A FLOATING RATE OF 3 MONTHS STIBOR PLUS 115 BPS WITH A MATURITY OF FIVE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)