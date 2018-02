BRIEF-Play Communications Q4 Net Profit At 142.9 Million Zlotys

Feb 27 (Reuters) - PLAY COMMUNICATIONS SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 387 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 712 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 6.67 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.12 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 1.11 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.29 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q4 2017 NET PROFIT AT 142.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 220 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 2017 REVENUE AT 1.74 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.75 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT AT 360.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 367 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* CONFIRMS PLAN OF PAYING OUT CASH DIVIDEND OF PLN 650 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)