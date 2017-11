Nov 6 (Reuters) - Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv:

* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv - qtrly net loss was $5.7 million compared to a net loss of $1.6 million over the comparable 2016 period ‍​

* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv - sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $168 million to $170 mln‍​

* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv - qtrly total net revenue $114.8 million versus $111.2 million ‍​

* Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv - qtrly loss per share ‍$0.05