Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* PLAYAGS INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 10.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICE TO BE BETWEEN $16.00 AND $18.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* PLAYAGS INC SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $154 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO REDEEM IN FULL THE PIK NOTES Source text: (bit.ly/2ELrRN5)