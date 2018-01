Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sony Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - PLAYSTATION 4 SELLS 5.9 MILLION UNITS WORLDWIDE DURING THE 2017 HOLIDAY SEASON

* ‍SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT - PS4 HAS NOW CUMULATIVELY SOLD THROUGH MORE THAN 73.6 MILLION UNITS GLOBALLY AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: