Oct 2 (Reuters) - Plaza Centers NV

* PLAZA CENTERS N.V. - DISPOSAL OF LAND PLOT IN BUDAPEST, HUNGARY

* ‍K5 WILL RECEIVE A NET SUM OF EUR 2,500,000​

* ‍AT LEAST 75% OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED FROM DISPOSAL WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO COMPANY'S BONDHOLDERS IN NEXT QUARTERLY PAYMENT​