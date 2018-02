Feb 22 (Reuters) - Plaza Retail REIT:

* ANNOUNCES ITS YEAR END RESULTS

* QTRLY AFFO PER UNIT $0.077‍​

* QTRLY FFO PER UNIT $0.083

* QTRLY TOTAL PROPERTY RENTAL REVENUE C$25.7 MILLION, UP 1.7 PERCENT

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: