Dec 15 (Reuters) - PLAZZA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* TO ACHIEVE OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND REVALUATION IN 2017 THAT IS SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR‍​

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROPERTY INCOME OF AROUND ONE QUARTER‍​

* SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROFIT BEFORE REVALUATION BY ABOUT ONE THIRD COMPARED WITH 2017 IS PREDICTED FOR 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2zdNO7v Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)