Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pledpharma Ab (Publ):

* PLEDOX® SHOWS FAVORABLE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE IN THE SUNCIST PHASE I STUDY IN JAPANESE SUBJECTS

