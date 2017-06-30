FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 6:19 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Plug Power Inc files for potential resale of 5.3 mln shares - SEC filing

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* Plug Power files for potential resale of some or all 5.3 million shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share by selling stockholders - SEC filing

* Will receive no proceeds from any resale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholder

* Will receive no proceeds from any resale of shares of common stock, but have agreed to pay certain registration expenses Source text: (bit.ly/2sZwjVG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

