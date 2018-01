Jan 23 (Reuters) - Plumas Bancorp:

* REPORTS RECORD EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME, ON A NONTAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS WAS $7.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $1 MILLION FROM $6.4 MILLION EARNED DURING SAME PERIOD IN 2016​