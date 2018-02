BRIEF-Plus500 Ltd Posts FY EBITDA Of $‍259.2​ Mln

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd:

* FY REVENUE $‍437.2​ MILLION VERSUS $327.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER $1,379 VERSUS $2,103 IN 2016

* FY EBITDA $‍259.2​ MILLION VERSUS $151 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA MARGIN ‍59.3​ PERCENT VERSUS 46 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE $0.635 VERSUS $0.3799 IN 2016

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE $ 1.6867 VERSUS $0.2729 IN 2016

* FY NEW CUSTOMERS ‍246,946​ VERSUS 104,432 YEAR AGO

* FY ACTIVE CUSTOMERS OF ‍317,175​ VERSUS 155,956 YEAR AGO

* CRYPTOCURRENCY CFDS TRADING REPRESENTED LESS THAN 15% OF TOTAL FY REVENUES

* WELCOMED AND ALIGNED WITH MANY OF CHANGES PROPOSED BY REGULATORS, WHICH BOARD BELIEVES WILL ENHANCE CFD TRADING LANDSCAPE

* ESMA AND FCA PROPOSALS STILL NOT CONCLUDED; BOARD BELIEVES PROPOSALS ARE UNLIKELY TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON GROUP‘S BUSINESS

* ‍BOARD EXPECTS REVENUES FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITION CONTINUES TO BE STRONG IN NEW FINANCIAL YEAR COMPARED TO AVERAGE MONTHLY PERFORMANCE IN 2017​

* WE WILL CONTINUE TO MAKE NECESSARY ADJUSTMENTS TO COMPLY WITH REGULATORY CHANGES AS THEY ARE ANNOUNCED- CEO

* WHATEVER FINAL OUTCOME OF CURRENT ESMA AND FCA PROPOSALS IS, WE WILL IMPLEMENT THEM IN FULL AND ADAPT ACCORDINGLY- CEO

* WE ANTICIPATE THAT INDUSTRY WILL CONSOLIDATE AROUND A SMALLER NUMBER OF LARGER PARTICIPANTS- CEO

